AT&T Says Telecom Charged Too Much For Access Services

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 7:43 PM EST) -- AT&T Corp. is going after a telephone service carrier it says flouted federal law by padding the bills it sent the telecom behemoth in exchange for access services, according to a suit filed in Colorado federal court. Wyoming-based Union Telephone Co. was hit with the lawsuit Tuesday accusing it of having "abused its relationship with AT&T by systematically overcharging and incorrectly billing AT&T for telecommunications-related services in amounts that are inconsistent" with the law. Federal law limits how much carriers can charge each other for interstate services, barring them from raising prices beyond what they laid out in schedules that are...

