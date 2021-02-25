Diamond Tycoon Cleared For UK Extradition To India

Law360, London (February 25, 2021, 4:29 PM GMT) -- A judge cleared the way on Thursday for diamond mogul Nirav Modi to be extradited to India to face fraud charges, dismissing a challenge that conditions in prison in Mumbai would not meet human right requirements. District Court Judge Sam Goozee said at Westminster Magistrates' Court that conditions in India looked better than where Modi is now being detained — Wandsworth prison in London — as he sent the extradition order to be signed off by the Secretary of State. "There is no doubt in my mind that the conditions [Modi] will experience...are far less restrictive and far more spacious than...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS