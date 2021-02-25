National Enforcers Can't Duplicate EU Competition Claims

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 9:09 PM EST) -- National competition authorities must drop their enforcement actions once the European Commission steps in with claims of its own if the national enforcers were going after parties for breaking bloc rules, according to a Thursday ruling from Europe's highest court. Parties can't be charged more than once for the same thing, the European Court of Justice said, so individual countries must back off and defer to the European Union's investigation if the charges they were bringing are tied to violations of EU treaties. "Where the commission initiates proceedings examining infringements which are identical to those for which proceedings have been brought...

