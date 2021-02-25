'Reverse' Veil Piercing Floated In Chancery Appraisal Suit

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 6:39 PM EST) -- A first-of-its kind suit filed by stockholders still unpaid after winning a nearly $58 million stock appraisal judgment against an outsourcing venture broke more ground Thursday with arguments for Chancery Court consideration of both regular and "reverse" corporate veil piercing to secure the cash. The twist was the latest in a dispute that saw five investors win a suit early last year for a share price 2.8-times higher than the one offered by private equity-owned Source HOV Holdings Inc. after a three-way, $2.8 billion deal in 2017 that formed a public company, Exela Technologies Inc. Jennifer Barrett of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart...

