NJ CPAs Renew Push To Let Small Pot Cos. Deduct Biz Costs

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 9:33 PM EST) -- New Jersey certified public accountants renewed their push on Thursday for state officials to allow smaller businesses in the newly legal adult-use cannabis market to deduct business expenses by decoupling from a part of the federal tax code. The announcement comes days after New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation to set up a recreational marijuana market in the Garden State, implementing a voter-approved ballot referendum passed in November and bringing weeks of legislative tussling to a close. "To ensure New Jersey small businesses, minorities and women can compete in the cannabis market, it's critical that the state change an obscure...

