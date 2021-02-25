BP Unit Seeks High Court Review Of $111M Superfund Case

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 4:56 PM EST) -- A BP America subsidiary has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to review a Ninth Circuit ruling that it owes a quarter of the costs for cleaning up a Montana Superfund site, which a mining company claims it has spent $111 million on so far. The Ninth Circuit in September backed a Montana federal judge's finding that Atlantic Richfield Co. must repay Tucson, Arizona-based Asarco LLC 25% of what Asarco has paid to remediate the East Helena Superfund site. But in a Feb. 11 petition for writ of certiorari, Arco said the appeals court misinterpreted the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act in allowing...

