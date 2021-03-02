The Market Forces Driving The Electric Vehicle SPAC Trend

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 6:23 PM EST) -- A spike in special purpose acquisition company mergers featuring electric vehicle makers is being driven by the certainty offered by the deal structure along with a general push toward lowering carbon emissions to combat climate change, and experts say the trend will not slow down anytime soon. SPACs, also known as blank-check companies, are corporate entities that raise money through initial public offerings in order to take a private company public, usually within 18 to 24 months after the IPO. Their popularity exploded in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak last year, in part because a volatile market meant SPAC deals...

