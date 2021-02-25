Apollo Stole Litigation Funder's Valuation Secrets, Suit Says

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 4:36 PM EST) -- Legal action financier Greenpoint Capital Management LLC is accusing a fund of private equity giant Apollo Global Management Inc. of stealing proprietary litigation funding valuation methods shared during investment deal talks and sharing that information with a Greenpoint competitor, in a suit filed Wednesday in New York federal court. Greenpoint's complaint says that the fund, Apollo Hybrid Value Management LP, violated a nondisclosure agreement signed on Feb. 12, 2020, after expressing interest in a possible investment with the litigation lender. Documents containing Greenpoint's unique method of valuing legal cases with multiple criteria points were shared with Apollo via email on Feb....

