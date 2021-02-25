Yale Faces New Race Bias Suit Over Undergrad Admissions

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 4:25 PM EST) -- A group opposed to affirmative action slapped Yale University with a federal lawsuit Thursday, accusing the Ivy League school of discriminating against white and Asian applicants, less than a month after federal prosecutors dropped a similar suit filed in the waning days of the Trump administration. The Students for Fair Admissions' complaint leaned on findings from the U.S. Department of Justice investigation that led to a separate October suit launched by the federal government. As in Thursday's suit, prosecutors had accused Yale of violating federal civil rights law with its policy of giving a leg up to "racially favored" applicants. ...

