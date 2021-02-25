Tribunal Upholds CMA's Antidepressant Market Rigging Fine

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 7:54 PM EST) -- A U.K. tribunal on Thursday upheld a decision from the country's competition enforcer to fine drug wholesaler Lexon Ltd. £1.2 million ($1.6 million) for its part in a scheme to share information with other companies to keep the price of depression treatment nortriptyline artificially high. The Competition Appeal Tribunal issued a judgment Thursday rejecting Lexon's appeal of a March decision from the Competition and Markets Authority, upholding findings that the company broke competition law as well as the amount of the fine enforcers levied. Andrea Coscelli, the CMA's chief executive, welcomed the ruling in a statement Thursday and said the scheme...

