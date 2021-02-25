Ex-Ill. Rep. Hit With Tax Charges In Ongoing Corruption Probe

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 5:20 PM EST) -- Former Illinois Rep. Edward "Eddie" Acevedo was indicted Wednesday on tax evasion charges for allegedly underreporting and concealing the true source of his income and failing to file tax returns over several years. In a six-count indictment, Acevedo, a Chicago Democrat and former city police officer, is accused of receiving cash payments and depositing that cash to conceal where the money was coming from, "handling his affairs in a manner so as to avoid the creation and maintenance of customary business and accounting records concerning actual revenues received and expenses incurred." For example, prosecutors allege Acevedo owed roughly $20,000 in taxes...

