Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

High Court Finds FTCA Judgment Bars Police Brutality Suit

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 1:14 PM EST) -- The Supreme Court on Thursday overturned a decision allowing a man to sue federal officers for a violent arrest, finding that the trial court's judgment throwing out his Federal Tort Claims Act suit against the government blocks any suit based on the same event against the officers involved.

In a unanimous decision, the high court reversed a Sixth Circuit decision that had revived James King's suit against Todd Allen and Douglas Brownback, finding that in the circumstances of an FTCA case, subject matter jurisdictional issues overlap with merit issues, such that a finding that a court lacks subject matter jurisdiction over...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!