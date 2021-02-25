High Court Finds FTCA Judgment Bars Police Brutality Suit

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 1:14 PM EST) -- The Supreme Court on Thursday overturned a decision allowing a man to sue federal officers for a violent arrest, finding that the trial court's judgment throwing out his Federal Tort Claims Act suit against the government blocks any suit based on the same event against the officers involved. In a unanimous decision, the high court reversed a Sixth Circuit decision that had revived James King's suit against Todd Allen and Douglas Brownback, finding that in the circumstances of an FTCA case, subject matter jurisdictional issues overlap with merit issues, such that a finding that a court lacks subject matter jurisdiction over...

