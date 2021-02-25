Sign Language Co.'s Penalties Stay Put, NLRB Says

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 5:57 PM EST) -- The National Labor Relations Board won't modify its order requiring a sign language interpreting service to bargain with a media workers' union and withdraw communications policies that violated federal labor law, saying the company made its arguments too late. In an order issued Tuesday, a unanimous three-member NLRB panel denied Purple Communications Inc.'s request to modify the order the board issued in September that upheld an administrative law judge's finding that the company committed numerous unfair labor practices. The order directed the company to bargain with the Pacific Media Workers Guild and to withdraw communications policies that restricted workers' ability to...

