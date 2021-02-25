Fla. Supreme Court Strikes Down Tampa Transit Tax

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 5:53 PM EST) -- Florida's Supreme Court on Thursday struck down a voter-approved local sales tax to fund transportation in Hillsborough County because spending directives in the referendum conflict with a state law that says only the county commission has the authority to allocate the funds. In a 4-1 decision, the Supreme Court said Article 11, an amendment to the county charter approved by voters in November 2018, does not pass constitutional muster because it sets up an oversight committee with veto power and divvies up the proceeds in set amounts, in conflict with state law. "All these provisions of the article fly in the...

