Cell-Based Drugmaker Cellarity Nabs $123M From Investors

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 3:36 PM EST) -- Cellarity, which develops drugs with a focus on addressing disease at the cellular level as opposed to molecular, said Thursday it has secured $123 million from a group of investors that includes venture capital firm Flagship Pioneering and BlackRock, among others. The Series B financing also featured participation from The Baupost Group and Banque Pictet, plus eight other unidentified investors, according to a statement. Cellarity was formed by life sciences-focused Flagship Pioneering in 2017. The company's aim is to develop medicines that target and change cell behavior. Cellarity boasts that its method "allows for more efficient drug discovery and is designed...

