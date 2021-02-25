Family Flower Co. Fight Can't Be Arbitrated, Court Told

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 8:53 PM EST) -- The children of a deceased businessman who founded a lucrative Colombian flower business are fighting a bid by their father's third wife to send a dispute over ownership in the business to arbitration, arguing that the matter belongs before a probate court. Peter David Ullrich, Monica Ullrich and Stephen Ullrich — the adult children of Peter Fritz Ullrich — urged a Florida court in a brief Wednesday to send the litigation back to the state probate court they filed it in, arguing that Peter Fritz Ullrich's third wife, Clarisse Ullrich, hasn't shown that they ever agreed to arbitrate such a dispute....

