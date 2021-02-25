Behavioral Health Biz BetterUp Valued At $1.7B In Series D

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 6:11 PM EST) -- Behavioral health and professional coaching company BetterUp said Thursday it is valued at $1.73 billion following its Series D financing led by an affiliate of venture firm ICONIQ Capital. Proceeds from its $125 million funding round will be used to continue the San Francisco-based company's work providing counseling and employee development services, as well as to create new products like its BetterUp Care mental fitness program, according to the announcement. "Since the very beginning, BetterUp has designed and built our products around the whole person — the vital intersection of well-being and human performance," BetterUp's CEO and co-founder, Alexi Robichaux, said...

