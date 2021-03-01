Biofuel Producer Sued For £2M Over Boiler Contamination

Law360, London (March 1, 2021, 5:39 PM GMT) -- A British heating company is suing a green energy company to recoup £2 million ($2.8 million) that its insurers paid to repair damaged boilers after a leak allegedly caused by the biofuel producer. GAIA Heat Ltd., which provides heating systems driven by bioenergy, argued in its Feb. 12 High Court claim, which has now been made public, that biofuel producer Greenergy was negligent in allowing GAIA's boilers to be contaminated at its production site. The claim also argues that Greenergy breached its contract with GAIA by failing to treat the boilers with reasonable care and skill and causing the contamination....

