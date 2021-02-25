6th Circ. Revives Ohio State's TM Fight Against Merch Site

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 5:14 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit on Thursday revived a trademark lawsuit filed by Ohio State University against a print-on-demand service that allowed users to create unauthorized Buckeyes gear, ruling that such a site bears more responsibility than a mere marketplace like Amazon. Sending the case back to a district judge, the appeals court said Redbubble Inc. might need to face liability for the offending merchandise because it had "acted less like a hands-off intermediary and more like a company that creates knock-off goods." "Redbubble brings trademark-offending products into being by working with third-party sellers to create new Redbubble products, not to sell the artists'...

