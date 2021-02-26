Kennedys Law Denies Negligence In £6.5M Property Scam Suit

Law360, London (February 26, 2021, 4:39 PM GMT) -- Kennedys Law has said it cannot be held accountable for the actions of hotel development bosses who lied and faked documents while defrauding investors, after the law firm was accused of negligence in a £6.5 million ($9 million) lawsuit. Kennedys says the chain of liability was broken by "the fraudulent actions" of Grosvenor Property Developers Ltd. and its shareholders and directors. Their dishonesty caused investors to lose millions of pounds in a project to turn a derelict hotel into student flats, the law firm's defense, filed on Wednesday, states. Kennedys says it was not aware of any fraud that is now...

