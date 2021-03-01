What To Watch As Biden's CFPB Nominee Faces Senate Panel

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 9:54 PM EST) -- When President Joe Biden's nominee to lead the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau faces off with senators at his confirmation hearing Tuesday, concerns about enforcement, pandemic relief, fair lending and more could take center stage. The Senate Banking Committee will consider Rohit Chopra's nomination to become the next permanent director of the CFPB, which is coming off of several years of Trump-appointed leadership widely seen as favoring deregulation and lighter-touch enforcement. Chopra, a Democratic member of the Federal Trade Commission, will be answering questions alongside fellow Biden nominee Gary Gensler, who is up for consideration as the next U.S. Securities and Exchange...

