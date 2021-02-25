Commerce Sets Early Duties On Methionine From 3 Countries

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 5:02 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce on Thursday set early anti-dumping duties reaching up to 135% against foreign amino acid imports in a preliminary finding that three countries' methionine producers were selling the product at less than fair prices in the U.S. The preliminary ruling is a victory for Novus International Inc., a Missouri-based animal health and nutrition company that petitioned Commerce in July 2020 to investigate French, Japanese and Spanish imports of methionine, which is primarily used in animal feed. Novus claimed producers in France, Japan and Spain — leading methionine exporters — were dumping their products at rates between 17.34%...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS