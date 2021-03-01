Donor Disclosure Aids 1st Amendment, Justices Told

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 6:21 PM EST) -- Disclosures of large nonprofit donors serve a First Amendment interest in keeping the public informed and can therefore survive exacting scrutiny, a Yale Law School institute told the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday in a dispute over California's disclosure law. The First Amendment interest in providing the public information to allow informed decisions regarding public policy is an important competing interest to that of preserving the freedom of association, Yale's Floyd Abrams Institute for Freedom of Expression told the justices. The institute filed an amicus brief in support of neither the Charles Koch-affiliated Americans for Prosperity Foundation and the Thomas More...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS