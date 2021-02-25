Spokane Tribe Says Dams Block Fish And Destroy Culture

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 9:56 PM EST) -- The Spokane Tribe of Indians told an Oregon federal judge Thursday that the Grand Coulee Dam is "nothing short of an attempt to permanently destroy a culture" by blocking fish migration while also threatening endangered species such as Southern Resident killer whales. The decades-long case began by environmental groups suing the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's National Marine Fisheries Service and other government agencies for issuing analyses of a dam system in the Columbia and Snake rivers that ignored their operational side effects and contributions to climate change. The Spokane Tribe, which filed as an intervenor with the plaintiffs, wrote in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS