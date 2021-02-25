ITC To Probe Robotic Vacuum Imports For Patent Infringement

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 9:08 PM EST) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission is investigating allegations that SharkNinja is importing robotic floor cleaners that infringe a variety of iRobot patents, the agency said Thursday. The ITC announced that it has instituted an investigation into a complaint from Massachusetts-based iRobot Corp., which alleged that a variety of related SharkNinja entities are flouting Section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930, a law that prohibits the importation of products that infringe U.S. patents. The probe covers "robotic vacuums and wet/dry mops, their docking stations, and associated parts and components (including software)," according to the ITC's investigation notice. IRobot filed its complaint...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS