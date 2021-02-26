Bipartisan Bill Would Extend COVID-19-Era Bankruptcy Relief

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 9:37 PM EST) -- A bipartisan pair of U.S. senators announced that they have introduced a bill to extend personal and small business bankruptcy relief provisions that were part of last year's COVID-19 aid packages until March 2022. In an announcement on Thursday, Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin, D-Ill., chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and Senator Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, ranking member of the committee, announced that they had introduced the COVID-19 Bankruptcy Relief Extension Act to extend relief measures due to begin expiring next month. "Extending these temporary bankruptcy provisions until March 2022 will provide critical relief to families and small businesses facing hardships...

