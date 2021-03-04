5 Tips Insurance Attys Are Giving After Texas Winter Storm

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 4:34 PM EST) -- Texas insurance attorneys have been inundated with questions following the state's Valentine's Day storm that left millions without power and water, and they are guiding business clients through what could be a thorny, long process to get fully compensated for the damage. The massive winter storm caused the state's primary grid operator, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas Inc., to implement rolling blackouts that left millions of Texans in the dark for extended periods during a record-setting cold snap. It's expected to generate the most insurance claims stemming from a single event in state history, dwarfing what the state usually sees following...

