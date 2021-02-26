Wis. Utility Agency Illegally Discouraging Solar, Court Told

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 2:01 PM EST) -- The Wisconsin Public Service Commission is illegally discouraging solar investment in the state by blocking consumers from financing their purchases of solar panels as they would cars, the Midwest Renewable Energy Association says. The trade association sued the regulatory agency Thursday in state court, claiming the agency has broken the law by issuing guidance documents that effectively prohibit third-party financing for solar panels, despite not having the authority to issue those directives. Those sorts of financing schemes are popular in many other states and allow customers to install solar panels and then pay for them through installments over a period of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS