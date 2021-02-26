NHL Says Fired Official Was Racist, Not A Whistleblower

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 5:53 PM EST) -- The National Hockey League on Thursday asked a Florida federal judge to toss a former off-ice official's retaliation claims, arguing that he was fired not for reporting his colleagues' racist conduct but for participating in a group chat rife with racist jokes. The NHL says Laurence P. Sullivan, who was a part-time off-ice official at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, was fired in February 2020 for participating in a group text message chain in which he allegedly made derisive comments about Black men's physical appearances. In his suit, which the NHL calls "plainly deficient," Sullivan claims that he was fired for...

