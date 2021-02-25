$15 Minimum Wage Hike Can't Be Included In Relief Bill

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 11:24 PM EST) -- The U.S. Senate parliamentarian said Thursday that the $15 minimum wage provision proposed as a part of the latest COVID-19 pandemic relief package is not appropriate for inclusion, according to releases from several elected officials. Activists demonstrate in favor of a $15-an-hour minimum wage Thursday near the Capitol in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said President Joe Biden is "disappointed" in the outcome but "respects" the decision from Elizabeth MacDonough, the Senate parliamentarian. "He will work with leaders in Congress to determine the best path forward because no one in this country should work full...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS