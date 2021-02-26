March Trial Set For Patent Battle Over Glaucoma Treatment

Law360, London (February 26, 2021, 6:51 PM GMT) -- A Novartis AG eye-care spinoff is set to battle two generic-drug makers in long-running litigation over the validity of its glaucoma treatment patent at a trial starting in mid-March. Alcon Research LLC, a subsidiary of Novartis spinoff Alcon, sued Aspire Pharma Ltd. and manufacturer Pharmathen SA in 2014 for threatened infringement of its Travoprost medication patent. The High Court litigation has been consolidated with its 2015 suit against British generics company Actavis UK Ltd., now rebranded as Accord Healthcare. Travoprost is sold by Novartis under the brand name Travatan. Dispensed by eye drops, it's used to treat high pressure inside the...

