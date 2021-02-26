PCP Loses £679M Fraud Suit Over Barclays Qatar Fundraising

Law360, London (February 26, 2021, 12:51 PM GMT) -- A London judge ruledt Barclays does not have to pay PCP Capital Partners £679 million ($945 million) despite lying about an emergency fundraising drive, saying Friday that the private equity firm had no chance of getting the financing needed to profit from the deal. A High Court judge has dismissed an attempt by a private equity company to get £679 million ($945 million) from Barclays for fraud. (iStock) High Court Judge David Waksman ruled that a former senior executive at Barclays had fraudulently misrepresented that PCP would be getting the same deal as the bank's Qatari investors for its work in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS