Facebook Settles Revived Race Bias Suit With Black Engineer

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 1:40 PM EST) -- Facebook struck a deal with a Black facilities engineer who claimed his supervisor called him racial epithets behind his back and wrongly passed him over for promotions, agreeing to end a race bias suit the Fourth Circuit revived in August. Longtime Facebook Inc. employee Robert Gary and the social media giant agreed to dismiss the suit Thursday after reaching a settlement during a January mediation, according to a stipulated dismissal filed in North Carolina federal court. The settlement comes about six months after the Fourth Circuit breathed new life into the suit. A North Carolina federal judge previously granted Facebook summary...

