Novo Nordisk Hit With Bias Suit Over 'Sexist Work Culture'

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 7:18 PM EST) -- A former employee of pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk sued the company and her supervisor on Friday, claiming she faced harassment and discrimination because of her gender. Julie Ann Kreuger Skjolaas told a New Jersey federal court that her supervisor, Benjamin Young, penalized her for her success, showed preferential treatment to the white men he managed, and subjected Skjolaas to more invasive and higher standards of discipline than male colleagues such that she was forced to resign. She alleges Young and the company violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, the Equal Pay Act, and multiple state laws. In refusing to...

