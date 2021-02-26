Alaska Judge Keeps Ruling On Newtok Village Leadership

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 7:50 PM EST) -- An Alaska federal judge has refused to upend his 2015 decision that three former leaders of the Newtok Village must stop misrepresenting themselves as tribal officers, saying the tribe's governing council had properly raised claims under federal law. Andy T. Patrick, Joseph Tommy and Stanley Tom had sought to lift U.S. District Judge Ralph R. Beistline's 2015 injunction against them, claiming their dispute over leadership of the federally recognized Newtok Village wasn't cut out for federal court. Judge Beistline said in a decision Thursday that his injunction and default judgment against the three defendants for failure to defend against the suit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS