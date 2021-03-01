Investor Sues To Block Minority-Focused Lenders' $1B Merger

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 4:16 PM EST) -- An investor in bank holding company Broadway Financial Corp. has sued the firm in Delaware federal court seeking to stop the company's proposed merger with CFBanc Corp. In his Friday suit, investor Patrick Plumley accused Los Angeles-headquartered Broadway Financial, the parent company of Broadway Federal Bank, of failing to provide key financial details about the proposed merger in a document urging shareholders to vote in favor of its plan to combine with Washington, D.C.-based CFBanc Corp., the parent company of City First Bank. According to Plumley, the company's financial adviser Keefe Bruyette & Woods Inc. left out information about how the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS