Supreme Court Urged To Rein In Use Of Assignor Estoppel

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 8:19 PM EST) -- The federal government and several intellectual property law groups have urged the U.S. Supreme Court to limit the doctrine of assignor estoppel, which bars those who sell or assign patents to others from challenging their validity, saying it is used too often. Numerous amicus briefs criticizing the doctrine and saying its application should be restricted were filed Monday in a case known as Minerva Surgical Inc. v. Hologic Inc., which the justices agreed to hear in January. However, many of the briefs didn't go as far as petitioner Minerva, which was barred by assignor estoppel from challenging a Hologic medical treatment...

