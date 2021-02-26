10th Circ. Says Professor Can't Restart Sexual Bias Case

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 7:36 PM EST) -- The Tenth Circuit backed a decision Friday in favor of a Denver university in a suit brought by a professor who adopted a former student, saying a probe into their relationship, rumors and a written warning weren't enough to sustain his gender bias case. A three-judge panel sided with a Colorado federal court's summary judgment decision in favor of the University of Denver and several of its faculty and staff, declining real estate professor Ronald Throupe's bid to renew his Title IX claims. "He has failed to raise a triable fact about whether the defendants discriminated against him because of his...

