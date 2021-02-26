Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

10th Circ. Says Professor Can't Restart Sexual Bias Case

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 7:36 PM EST) -- The Tenth Circuit backed a decision Friday in favor of a Denver university in a suit brought by a professor who adopted a former student, saying a probe into their relationship, rumors and a written warning weren't enough to sustain his gender bias case.

A three-judge panel sided with a Colorado federal court's summary judgment decision in favor of the University of Denver and several of its faculty and staff, declining real estate professor Ronald Throupe's bid to renew his Title IX claims.

"He has failed to raise a triable fact about whether the defendants discriminated against him because of his...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!