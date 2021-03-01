Insurers Must Pay Bank For £34M Loans After Cocoa Fraud

Law360, London (March 1, 2021, 6:20 PM GMT) -- Underwriters could owe ABN Amro Bank NV as much as £33.5 million ($47 million) after a London judge ruled that they're on the hook for loans two cocoa suppliers failed to repay before they collapsed as the result of massive fraud. High Court Judge Richard Jacobs has ruled that the group of underwriters, led by Royal & Sun Alliance PLC, were bound to indemnify the Dutch lender under the terms of an insurance policy after the bank's cocoa clients defaulted on loans in 2016. The judge found on Friday that a special contractual clause, baked into the bank's coverage for damage to goods...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS