Pot Delivery Co. Eaze Escapes $1M Ad Fee Suit

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 6:11 PM EST) -- An Oregon federal judge threw out a lawsuit against pot delivery company Eaze and its subsidiary over $1 million in unpaid billboard fees Friday, finding that advertising company Billups Inc. did not show the court has specific jurisdiction over the case. Oregon-based Billups had alleged that Hometown Heart — a cannabis delivery company that Eaze partially owns — enlisted as its agent the marketing firm ByProxie, which signed six contracts at issue on the delivery company's behalf. But U.S. District Judge Anna J. Brown said Friday that Billups did not provide sufficient evidence of that relationship. "Plaintiff here fails to allege...

