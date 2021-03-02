PNB Accused Of Regulatory Mistakes In €14M Shipping Suit

Law360, London (March 2, 2021, 7:37 PM GMT) -- An Indian businessman has asked a London court to declare loan guarantees taken on to set up a cruise line void because they were secured through "misrepresentation" by Punjab National Bank employees. Pradeep Agrawal and his company Superior Industries claim in a defense filed Thursday with the High Court that they only agreed to borrow from the U.K. unit of New Delhi-based Punjab National Bank after being assured they would be able to transfer funds from India if there were any issues with loan repayments. Agrawal says he would not have agreed to take on a €10 million ($12.1 million) loan facility...

