Judge Salas Returns With Mission To Protect The Bench

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 7:33 PM EST) -- U.S. District Judge Esther Salas says she plans to return to work Monday with a full caseload and renewed resolve to push for increased judicial security measures in the wake of her son's shooting death last summer by a self-styled "men's rights" attorney who was explicitly targeting her. During an interview with Law360 on Friday, the New Jersey federal judge said she's confident that Congress will advance the Daniel Anderl Judicial Security and Privacy Act of 2020, a bill that stalled in the last legislative session despite advocates' efforts to expedite it. Named after Judge Salas and her attorney husband Mark Anderl's...

