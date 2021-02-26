Up Next At High Court: PTAB's Legality, Voting Rights Act

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 8:07 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court is set to tackle legal questions with major consequences for the patent world and voting rights this week as it heads into the final action-packed months of its term. The justices will hold three hourlong arguments this week from Monday to Wednesday. They are also expected to issue orders from its latest conference on Monday, with one or more opinions to follow on Thursday. The court has yet to issue decisions in a number of big cases this term, from a copyright battle between Google and Oracle to a constitutional showdown over a Catholic foster agency that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS