9th Circ. Affirms That Farm Bill Nixes Marijuana Offense

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 6:21 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Friday stood by its finding that an Arizona man's prison sentence was incorrectly enhanced on the basis of a prior marijuana conviction, rejecting federal prosecutors' bid for a rehearing. In an amended decision, the three-judge panel added further analysis to bolster a ruling originally published in November, determining that Arizona's controlled substances law was out of step with the federal legalization of hemp in a 2018 farm bill by the time Isaac Bautista was sentenced. "The state law in our case has not changed. Rather, federal law has changed," Circuit Judge William A. Fletcher wrote in one...

