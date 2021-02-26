Hospital Says Health Workers' Union Set Illegal Date For Strike

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 8:06 PM EST) -- St. Charles Health System Inc. has filed a suit to stop roughly 150 newly unionized technical caregivers from going on strike on March 4, arguing that the action is illegal and would harm the general public by potentially disrupting medical care and vaccine administration. The health care company accused the Oregon Federation of Nurses & Health Professionals, Local 5017, American Federation of Teachers, AFL-CIO in state court Thursday of not giving the required notice for going on strike while bargaining a first contract. The case was then removed to Oregon federal court the following day. According to the complaint, the OFNHP...

