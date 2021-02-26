FTC Asked To Investigate EdTech Ads That 'Shame' Kids

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 10:29 PM EST) -- Sen. Edward J. Markey, D-Mass. and Rep. Kathy Castor, D-Fla. asked the Federal Trade Commission on Friday to investigate popular Canadian education technology company Prodigy Education for misleading marketing, such as scientifically disproven claims of its website's educational benefits. Prodigy is an online animated adventure game that claims to incorporate "curriculum-aligned" math problems for first through eighth graders. The company says its math game helped improve standardized test scores by two-fold and has more than 90 million users worldwide. Markey and Castor, who are both major education and consumer protection proponents, urged the FTC in their letter to investigate Prodigy for...

