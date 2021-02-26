$650M Facebook Privacy Deal OK'd, $110M Atty Fees Trimmed

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 9:08 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Friday praised a $650 million settlement resolving claims that Facebook's facial recognition technology violated Illinois users' biometric privacy rights, calling it a "landmark result," but he trimmed the $110 million requested attorney fees to $97.5 million. U.S. District Judge James Donato gave his final stamp of approval to the multimillion-dollar deal resolving claims under the "new and untested" Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act, calling it a major win for consumers in the "hotly contested" area of digital privacy. The settlement will put at least $345 each into the hands of 1.6 million class members who filed...

