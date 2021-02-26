California's July Bar Exam Goes Remote Again

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 4:12 PM EST) -- The California State Bar's next exam in July will again take place online, the California Supreme Court ordered on Friday afternoon. The high court said because of the risk that the COVID-19 virus still poses, the next Bar exam, scheduled for July 27-28, will be administered remotely, except for those with extenuating circumstances. This will be the third Bar exam the state has offered online. The Golden State's most recent Bar exam took place Feb. 23 and 24. Upwards of 4,000 people were approved to take the exam, a representative for the State Bar told Law360 Pulse. Online Bar Exams have...

