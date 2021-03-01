Black Knight Says PennyMac Waived Arbitration

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 7:03 PM EST) -- Black Knight Inc., a provider of mortgage servicing software, told a Florida federal judge Monday that PennyMac Loan Services LLC should not be able to demand to arbitrate its antitrust claims after opting to litigate them for more than five months. In a remote hearing, Black Knight attorney A. Graham Allen told U.S. District Judge Timothy P. Corrigan that PennyMac had waived its right to arbitrate its antitrust claims by filing a suit in California federal court making those exact same claims. It wasn't until that court ruled that the suit should be transferred to Florida that PennyMac requested arbitration, according to...

