Ex-Fla. State Atty Accused Of Extortion Plot With Defense Atty

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 10:27 PM EST) -- A former Florida state attorney was arrested Friday and hit with criminal extortion and bribery charges stemming from an alleged scheme in which a defense attorney paid him to delay litigation in order to charge clients more in fees, according to the Justice Department. Jeffrey Siegmeister, 52, served as the elected state attorney for Florida's Third Judicial Circuit from 2013 to 2019. Siegmeister, who lives in Live Oak, Florida, was arrested in Arizona and is set to make his initial appearance in Florida federal court on March 1, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice. The defense attorney...

